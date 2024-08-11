Stroke survival: What the latest study reveals

Stroke is a serious health condition, and recent research from the Neurology journal sheds new light on how survival rates for two common types—ischaemic stroke and intracerebral haemorrhage—have changed over the past 30 years.

The study analysed thousands of cases from 1993/1994 to 2015 and found some hopeful news: the 5-year survival rate for ischaemic stroke, which happens when a blood clot blocks blood flow to the brain, improved from 53% to 48.3%. This suggests that advancements in treatment are making a difference. However, the outlook for intracerebral haemorrhage, a type of stroke caused by bleeding in the brain, remains less optimistic, with survival rates increasing from 64.4% to 69.2%.

This study underscores the importance of recognising stroke symptoms early and seeking prompt medical attention. If you have risk factors such as high blood pressure or diabetes, managing these conditions can significantly impact your stroke risk.