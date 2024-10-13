Prioritise mental health at work

October 10 was World Mental Health Day. It celebrates awareness for the global community in an empathetic way, with a unifying voice, helping people feel hopeful by empowering them to take action and create lasting change.

There is a vital connection between mental health and work. Safe, healthy working environments can act as a protective factor for mental health. Unhealthy conditions including stigma, discrimination, and exposure to risks like harassment and other poor working conditions, can pose significant risks, affecting mental health, overall quality of life and consequently participation or productivity at work. With 60% of the global population in work, urgent action is needed to ensure work prevents risks to mental health and protects and supports mental health at work.

It is essential for governments, employers, the organisations which represent workers and employers, and other stakeholders responsible for workers' health and safety to work together to improve mental health at work. Action to address mental health at work should be done with the meaningful involvement of workers and their representatives, and persons with lived experience of mental health conditions. By investing efforts and resources in evidence-based approaches and interventions at work, we can ensure that everyone has the opportunity to thrive at work and in life. Let's take action today for a healthier future.

Mental health and work are closely linked. A supportive work environment fosters mental health, providing purpose and stability. But poor working conditions can harm mental well-being, reducing both job satisfaction and productivity.

There are various risks to mental health that workers may face including discrimination, poor working conditions, or limited autonomy. Low paid or insecure jobs often lack adequate protections, leaving workers in these jobs more exposed to psychosocial risks.

Lack of support for people with mental health conditions can negatively impact their self-confidence, enjoyment at work, capacity to work, absences and ability to gain employment. Carers and family members are similarly affected.

Poor mental health can lead to decreased performance, absence from work, and increased staff turnover. Depression and anxiety alone result in the loss of approximately 12 billion workdays each year.

Stigma and discrimination often prevent people with mental health conditions from seeking help or finding and keeping jobs. Reducing workplace discrimination through awareness, training, and engagement with people living with mental health conditions creates healthier, more inclusive work environments​.

Employers should apply reasonable accommodations to support workers with mental health conditions in the workplace . This means, for example, organizing regular supportive meetings, scheduling frequent breaks, gradually reintroducing workers to tasks, and providing storage for medication.

Employers should provide managers with training to recognize and address stressors in the workplace. Trained managers can effectively support their teams and foster a healthier, more supportive work environment.

Governments, employers, and representative organizations must work together to create policies that prevent mental health risks, promote well-being, and build supportive workplaces where mental health is prioritised.

Although governments and employers have the primary responsibility to protect and promote mental health at work, you can take steps to support your own well-being. Learn techniques to manage stress and stay mindful of changes in your mental health. If needed, reach out for support from a trusted friend, family member, colleague, supervisor, or health professional.

Source: World Health Organisation