Physiotherapy approaches for functional neurologic disorders

Functional neurologic disorders (FNDs), previously known as conversion or psychogenic disorders, are characterised by neurological symptoms that lack an obvious physical cause on standard diagnostic tests. These disorders are believed to stem from disruptions in brain network function rather than structural abnormalities. The effectiveness of specialised physiotherapy in treating these conditions remains unclear.

A recent trial published in The Lancet Neurology sought to address this gap by comparing the clinical effectiveness of specialised physiotherapy versus usual physiotherapy in managing functional motor disorders.

The study highlights that while both physiotherapy approaches led to improvements in physical functioning, further research is needed to determine the optimal timing, components, and intensity of physiotherapy for FND.

Future trials should also focus on identifying which patients are most likely to benefit from such interventions.