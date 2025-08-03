Nature’s first nutrition Prioritising breastfeeding for a healthier future

World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) is a powerful reminder of the vital importance of breastfeeding, both for child development and societal well-being. First commemorated in 1992 by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA), this global event—now supported by WHO and UNICEF—aims to promote exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life. World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) 2025 is observed globally from 1 to 7 August 2025. Breast milk provides essential nutrients, prevents life-threatening diseases, and supports optimal physical and cognitive development. The official theme for WBW 2025 is "Prioritise breastfeeding: create sustainable support systems."

Every mother must be informed of the optimal feeding practices. The national guidelines recommend initiating breastfeeding within one hour of birth, providing only breast milk for the first six months, and introducing nutritious, hygienically prepared complementary foods from the seventh month up to two years. Antenatal counselling should emphasise the advantages of breast milk, the dangers of formula, correct feeding techniques, milk storage methods, and the importance of maternity leave.

Breast milk alone meets all a baby's energy and nutritional needs for the first six months. It reduces the risk of diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and many other non-communicable diseases. For mothers, breastfeeding not only helps reduce post-delivery complications but also lowers the risk of osteoporosis and cancers of the breast, ovaries, and uterus.

Formula feeding, on the other hand, is expensive, contributes to illness and malnutrition, undermines mother–child bonding, and contradicts nature's intent. By discouraging unnecessary formula use and supporting proper complementary feeding, we can help prevent undernutrition, obesity, frequent infections, and developmental delays.

So why would a mother choose otherwise? Often, it comes down to incorrect latching, poor positioning, or a lack of understanding of how breast milk is produced and released. Health professionals must take responsibility for addressing these issues through early support and education.

Workplace conditions also play a critical role. Many working mothers struggle due to a lack of maternity leave, privacy, or facilities for expressing and storing milk. Supportive, family-friendly workplace policies—such as paid parental leave, breastfeeding breaks, safe and clean lactation spaces, and accessible childcare—are essential. These not only help mothers continue breastfeeding but also promote workforce participation, employee satisfaction, and long-term economic gain.

Fathers should also be encouraged to take paternity leave, fostering shared responsibilities in child-rearing and promoting gender equality.

Though maternity leave in Bangladesh lasts six months, many other countries fall short. Even in nations with resources, emotional and societal support for breastfeeding remains insufficient. The situation is even more fragile in developing countries, where working mothers receive minimal help.

No discussion of breastfeeding in Bangladesh would be complete without honouring Professor Dr M Q K Talukder, a pioneer of the breastfeeding movement. His advocacy continues to inspire the fight against artificial feeding and empowers mothers nationwide. In this World Breastfeeding Week, his legacy serves as a guiding light for a healthier, more natural future.

The writer is a child specialist and registrar at the Institute of Child and Mother Health (ICMH), Matuail, Dhaka.