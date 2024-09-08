A minimally invasive breakthrough in brain surgery

Currently, diagnosing and treating brain disorders often requires a craniotomy—a procedure where a large portion of the skull is removed to place electrodes directly on the brain. This invasive method comes with risks of prolonged recovery and infection, making it a daunting experience for patients. To address these issues, a pioneering study led by researchers from the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge has unveiled a groundbreaking advancement in brain surgery: 'origami-inspired', the Japanese art of paper folding.

This novel technology could significantly change how conditions like epilepsy are diagnosed and treated by minimising the invasiveness of traditional procedures.

Published in Nature Communications, the study reveals how these innovative electrodes work. The device starts as a thin, flat silicone wafer about 70 microns thick—approximately the width of a human hair. It is embedded with 32 electrodes and initially folded into a compact form, allowing it to fit through a small 6 mm incision. Once inside the brain, a fluid-filled chamber in the device inflates and unfolds it, expanding the electrode array to cover an area up to five times larger than the initial incision would allow.

This technology significantly reduces the size of the incision required, potentially transforming the way brain surgeries are performed. Traditional methods require removing a large section of the skull, but the new electrodes allow for a much smaller entry point while still providing comprehensive coverage of the brain's surface. This reduction in surgical invasiveness could lead to shorter recovery times and a decreased risk of postoperative complications.

The research team conducted successful tests on anaesthetised pigs, demonstrating that the unfolded electrodes could accurately record brain activity. These results suggest that the technology could be a game-changer not only for diagnosing epilepsy but also for developing brain-computer interfaces and treating other neurological conditions.

Epilepsy affects approximately 50 million people worldwide, and its impact is profound, increasing the risk of premature death and significantly affecting the quality of life. The need for less invasive diagnostic and treatment options is critical. The new electrodes offer a promising solution, potentially providing better outcomes for patients while reducing the risks associated with traditional brain surgery.

The origami-inspired electrodes could also revolutionise brain-computer interfaces, which have the potential to improve interactions for people with disabilities and enhance communication methods. The ongoing research aims to expand the applications of this technology and further explore its benefits.