Mastering anxiety: Strategies for immediate and long-term relief

Anxiety is a natural response to stress, but it can become overwhelming if not managed. Whether you experience occasional worry or struggle with chronic anxiety, there are effective strategies to help you cope.

Immediate relief techniques

1. Question your thoughts: Challenge the negative thoughts that fuel your anxiety. Are they realistic? Can you change your perspective?

2. Deep breathing: Practice slow, focused breathing. Inhale for four counts; exhale for four. This can calm your heart rate and ease anxiety.

3. Aromatherapy: Scents like lavender and chamomile can have a soothing effect. Use essential oils or candles to create a calming environment.

4. Exercise: Physical activity, even a short walk, can help distract your mind and reduce stress.

5. Grounding techniques: Use the 333 rule—name three things you can see, hear, and touch. This helps bring you back to the present moment.

Long-term strategies

1. Identify triggers: Recognise what sparks your anxiety. This awareness can help you manage or avoid triggers.

2. Try therapy: Cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT) is particularly effective in managing anxiety by changing thought patterns.

3. Stay active: Regular exercise, proper sleep, and socialising with loved ones can all contribute to long-term anxiety relief.

4. Mindful meditation: Regular meditation can train your brain to handle anxiety more effectively.

5. Diet and supplements: Foods and supplements like omega-3s and green tea can support mental health over time.

By combining immediate coping skills with long-term strategies, you can better manage anxiety and improve your overall well-being.