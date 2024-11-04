Impact of social media on our unhealthy eating habits

Social media has a powerful influence on our food choices, often making certain products seem more appealing and "normal" to consume. A study published in PLOS Digital Health analysed millions of posts mentioning food and beverage brands, finding that fast food and sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs) dominate social media discussions. This steady exposure could encourage unhealthy eating, especially among young users, who are highly active online.

The study found that fast food mentions made up over 60% of these posts, while SSBs made up about 30%. Such frequent exposure shapes what people view as desirable or socially accepted food choices, which can influence eating behaviours and attitudes toward health. Interestingly, the research noted that men were more likely to engage with these posts, revealing differences in how food advertising reaches and resonates with different audiences.

Given how social media is deeply embedded in daily life, researchers suggest policies to create a healthier digital food environment. For instance, limiting ads for unhealthy products or promoting more balanced dietary choices on these platforms could counteract the normalisation of fast food and sugary drinks. Since early exposure shapes lifelong habits, such changes may protect young people from developing unhealthy eating patterns influenced by their online environment.

Balancing content could support healthier choices, contributing to long-term public health improvements.

Source: PLOS Digital Health