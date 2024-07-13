How delaying diabetes by four years can improve your long-term health

Prediabetes is a condition where your blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not high enough to be classified as diabetes. It serves as a crucial warning sign that you might develop type 2 diabetes if you do not take action. Addressing prediabetes promptly through lifestyle changes like diet and exercise can make a significant difference in your health.

Recent findings have highlighted that delaying the onset of diabetes by just four years can drastically reduce the long-term risks of death and diabetes-related complications. These insights come from a study led by Guangwei Li of the China-Japan Friendship Hospital, published on July 9th in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine.

Type 2 diabetes is known to pose significant risks of death and disability, and it results in substantial economic costs for both individuals and societies. However, those diagnosed with prediabetes can reduce their risk of developing diabetes by adopting healthier lifestyles, such as eating a balanced diet and increasing physical activity. But how long do you need to delay diabetes to achieve long-term health benefits?

In this study, researchers analysed the health outcomes of 540 individuals with prediabetes who participated in the Da Qing Diabetes Prevention Study. This trial, which began in 1986 in Da Qing City, China, lasted six years and included a control group and three lifestyle intervention groups focused on diet, exercise, or both. The participants were followed for over 30 years to evaluate the long-term effects of delaying diabetes.

The research team discovered that participants who remained non-diabetic for at least four years after their initial prediabetes diagnosis had a significantly lower risk of dying and experiencing major cardiovascular events, such as heart attacks, strokes, or heart failure, compared to those who developed diabetes sooner. This protective effect was not observed in those who stayed non-diabetic for less than four years.

Overall, the study suggests that the longer someone with prediabetes can delay the onset of diabetes, the better their long-term health outcomes will be. Even a few years of delaying diabetes can yield lasting health benefits.

The researchers concluded that maintaining a non-diabetic status for a longer period in individuals with impaired glucose tolerance leads to improved health outcomes and lower mortality rates. They emphasised that effective interventions for people with diabetes should be included in preventive strategies to manage diabetes and its related vascular complications.

By focusing on healthy lifestyle changes, such as eating a nutritious diet and exercising regularly, individuals with prediabetes can improve their chances of living longer and healthier lives. Taking action now can help you avoid severe health issues associated with diabetes and enjoy a better quality of life.