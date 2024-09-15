Global strategic plan to combat Mpox outbreaks

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has launched a global Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) to curb human-to-human transmission of mpox. The plan, running from September 2024 to February 2025, outlines coordinated efforts at global, regional, and national levels. WHO projects a funding need of US$135 million and will soon launch an appeal for financial support.

The SPRP focusses on comprehensive surveillance, prevention, and readiness strategies while also advancing research and equitable access to medical countermeasures such as diagnostic tests and vaccines. Key efforts will target individuals at high risk, such as healthcare workers and close contacts of confirmed cases, to interrupt transmission chains.

Collaboration with organisations like the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), and other global partners is critical. A virtual scientific conference on 29-30 August 2024 will align mpox research with outbreak control goals.

In Africa, where the need is most pressing, WHO's Africa Regional Office (AFRO) and Africa CDC will lead the response with a unified plan and budget. Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, emphasised the importance of a coordinated global effort, stressing equity, solidarity, and community empowerment.

This plan builds on previous WHO recommendations and aims to enhance preparedness and response capabilities in affected regions, particularly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and neighbouring countries.

Source: World Health Organisation