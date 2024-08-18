Food for thought: Are schools meeting students’ dietary needs?

You are what you eat! The age-old phrase holds the idea that health, happiness, well-being, and a sense of contentment are inseparably interconnected with what we eat.

Modern people lack a strong relationship with food. Children, are now consuming food that is unhealthy and comes with minimal to zero nutrition. In other words, we have made a recipe for disaster for children's health.

The Bangladesh Demographic and Health Survey 2022 found that about 50% of children aged 6–23 months consume unhealthy foods like soft drinks and processed foods high in salt and sugar. This means over 2.3 million children in this age group eat unhealthy foods.

When these children transition to schools, they are further bombarded with unhealthy foods, as most schools offer third-party-sourced food items that lack the right nutrition blend for students. The shift towards more processed and fast foods over traditional healthy options indicates that school canteens are failing to meet the nutritional needs of students as well as potentially hindering their educational outcomes and long-term health. What children consume affects their physical health, mental development, mood, and learning capabilities. Eating habits that are built at a young age become a lifestyle well into adulthood.

The ideal calorie intake of students aged 2-16 is around 1,400-1,600 (age 2-4), 1,500-1,700 (age 5-10), and 1,400-2,400 overall (age 2-16). Calorie need varies based on a child's age, sex, and activity level. To meet the calorie and nutrient requirements, children need to eat a range of foods daily in the recommended amounts from each of the five food groups: vegetables, fruit, cereals, poultry, and dairy products. School meals are a major source of daily calorie and nutrient intake for students, and that is why schools must monitor the nutritional quality of these meals to ensure students receive the necessary vitamins, minerals, and macronutrients.

In addition to teaching about the value of nutrition in the classroom, schools are responsible for providing nutritious food in the canteen.

Schools need to emphasise providing an energy-focused breakfast to fuel students for the day ahead and a protein, vitamin, and mineral-rich lunch for brain, concentration, and memory development. Most importantly, as one of the biggest contributors to a child's growth, schools should be mindful of students' allergies, removing mushrooms, beef, brinjal, nuts, shrimp, etc., which are known to be common allergens.

The government of Bangladesh is planning to reintroduce midday meals at primary schools in 150 upazilas after a gap of 2 years, aimed at supporting the physical and cognitive development of underprivileged students. The commendable initiative will provide nutritious meals, guaranteeing these children receive the essential nutrients they need to thrive.

Taking inspiration from the government, private schools can also partner with nutritionists who will give guidance on meal choices and nutritional values, helping to create a comprehensive nutrition policy for each school. This policy should be strictly followed to ensure that students receive well-balanced, nutrient-rich meals. After all, a clean and nutrient-rich diet comprising whole foods helps students build cells that work, learn, and live better. For students to feel healthy, they must eat healthy.

The writer is a nutritionist at the Glenrich International School.