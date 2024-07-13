Enjoying the outdoors safely: Summer skin protection tips

As we head outdoors for work, study, or simply to enjoy the sunny days, it is important to keep our skin protected from the summer sun's rays. While sunshine brings joy, it also brings risks to our skin's health.

Guard against UV rays:

The sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays can cause sunburns, premature ageing, and increase the risk of skin cancer. Protecting your skin from UV exposure is crucial and entirely preventable.

Apply broad-spectrum sunscreen:

Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher to shield against both UVA and UVB rays. Apply about two finger lengths for your face and neck, and a shot glass amount for your body. Reapply every two hours (or every 90 minutes if sweating or in water), and don't forget your ears—even on cloudy days.

Embrace sun-protective clothing:

Not all clothing offers sun protection. Look for garments labelled with UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor), ideally UPF 50, to block harmful rays effectively. From stylish leisurewear to functional athletic gear, UPF clothing provides a fashionable shield.

Sun-smart practices:

UV rays peak from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., so seek shade and wear a wide-brimmed hat for added protection. This helps shield your ears, head, and neck better than a baseball cap.

Skincare tips for summer:

Hot weather can aggravate skin conditions like acne and eczema. Use gentle cleansers with salicylic acid to unclog pores, avoiding harsh scrubs that can irritate. After swimming, rinse off chlorine to prevent dryness and eczema flare-ups. Moisturise with non-comedogenic products to keep your skin hydrated and healthy.

By following these simple tips, you can enjoy the sun safely while protecting your skin from potential damage.