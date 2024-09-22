Air pollution, heat, and metabolic risks fuel global surge in stroke cases and deaths

Air pollution, high temperatures, and metabolic risk factors are driving a global rise in stroke cases, with over 12 million new cases and 7 million deaths annually, according to a study presented in the 16th World Stroke Congress in Abu Dabi. From 1990 to 2021, the number of people experiencing new strokes rose by 70%, stroke-related deaths increased by 44%, and the overall health loss due to stroke grew by 32%.

Stroke is largely preventable, with 84% of the burden in 2021 linked to 23 modifiable risk factors such as air pollution, obesity, high blood pressure, smoking, and inactivity. Environmental factors, particularly high temperatures, have significantly contributed to stroke mortality, with their impact increasing by 72% since 1990. The study also reveals particulate matter air pollution as a major contributor to subarachnoid hemorrhage, a severe form of stroke.

Urgent measures are needed to enhance stroke prevention, focusing on managing risk factors like high blood pressure and lifestyle choices. More than three-quarters of stroke cases occur in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), where access to prevention and treatment services is limited.

Despite improvements in stroke prevention, global progress has stagnated since 2015, with regions like Southeast Asia and Oceania seeing worsening outcomes. As the global population ages, the stroke burden continues to rise, highlighting the need for effective strategies to mitigate risk factors and improve stroke care globally.