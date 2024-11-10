Addressing dengue fever in pregnancy

Dengue fever, transmitted by mosquitoes, presents significant challenges for public health, particularly during pregnancy. While many women may experience a mild illness, severe dengue can lead to serious complications that affect both maternal and foetal health.

What are the risks and complications?

Severe dengue can result in life-threatening complications such as shock, organ failure, and severe bleeding. Prompt medical intervention is essential to protect maternal health and reduce the risk of mortality.

Dengue can have serious implications for the foetus. Risks include preterm labour, low birth weight, and foetal distress. In severe cases, the likelihood of miscarriage or stillbirth may increase, highlighting the importance of careful monitoring and management.

How to manage it?

Close observation of pregnant women is crucial. Severe cases often require hospitalisation to ensure both mother and baby receive appropriate care and monitoring.

Maintaining hydration is essential, as dehydration can exacerbate complications associated with the illness.

Paracetamol is typically recommended for the safe management of fever. Medication should not be administered without consulting a physician.

How to prevent it?

Effective prevention is key to reducing the risk of dengue during pregnancy. Minimising exposure to mosquitoes is critical. Strategies include using insect repellents, wearing protective clothing, and eliminating standing water around homes to prevent mosquito breeding.

Public health initiatives aimed at educating communities about dengue transmission, symptoms, and preventive measures can empower pregnant women and their families to take proactive steps in mitigating risks.

Pregnant women should seek medical care immediately if they suspect a dengue infection. Early diagnosis and supportive care can significantly improve outcomes for both mother and child.

Raising awareness and encouraging community involvement in preventive measures are essential to addressing the risks associated with dengue fever in pregnancy and safeguarding maternal and foetal health.

The writer is a student of the Department of Reproductive and Child Health at the Bangladesh University of Health Sciences (BIHS). E-mail: [email protected]