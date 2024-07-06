Upazila Health Complex: Patients suffer for shortage of doctors

The 50-bed Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex, serving over four lakh residents across Jamalpur and Sirajganj, is facing a severe shortage of medical staff.

Operating with only four medical officers and two consultants, well below the required 29, the facility struggles to meet the basic healthcare needs.

Dr Rabiul Islam, resident medical officer, said essential departments like surgery, gynaecology, cardiology, and others lack dedicated doctors and staffers.

The absence of a gynaecologist for six months has particularly hampered maternity care, while an equipped, but unused operation theatre due to surgeon shortage symbolises the facility's underutilisation.

With only one cleaner instead of the required seven, the hospital remains unhygienic.

Visiting the health complex recently, this correspondent found only one doctor busy working, while a huge rush of patients was seen in the emergency room.

Meanwhile, middlemen were seen taking advantage of the situation and taking patients to private clinics.

Saddam Hossain, a resident from Kumariabari of Kazipur, said he had been waiting in the hospital's corridor for an hour, but no doctor was available in the emergency room.

Instead, he saw a medical assistant attending patients.

Shahin Miah, a resident from Adra village of Sarishabari upazila, said he went to the hospital after an accident and waited for half an hour, but found no doctor till that point.

Dr Rabiul said, "Over a hundred patients are currently admitted to the health complex.

However, the hospital only has 50 beds, so half the patients are on the floors."

Sarishabari upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Md Shafiqul Islam said, "The issue of doctor shortage has already been informed to the authorities."

Local lawmaker Abdur Rashid, president of the hospital management committee, said he has been trying his best to solve the matter.