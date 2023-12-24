Pneumonia Surge: Shishu Hospital overwhelmed by patients

Experts blame air pollution

With an oxygen mask on and a cannula attached to one hand, three-year-old Farhana Akhtar was lying in her bed in the pneumonia ward of Dhaka Shishu Hospital and Institute, still struggling to breathe.

Her mother Habiba Akhter sat at one corner of the bed, staring blankly at her daughter, while the father, Abbas Uddin, waited outside the ward.

A resident of Keraniganj, Abbas, in his early 40s, said his child had been suffering for almost two weeks.

"She contracted both pneumonia and asthma, and was in the ICU for five days. She was moved to the ward after her condition improved but the progress has been slow since then."

The ward, with 19 seats, is now completely full, as the 681-bed hospital has been witnessing a surge in pneumonia cases since the arrival of winter.

In the first 19 days of this month, 372 children with pneumonia were admitted to the hospital. The number of such patients admitted last month was 388, according to the hospital data.

On December 18 alone, 17 children were admitted to the hospital with pneumonia.

However, the number of admitted patients dropped to 298 by yesterday, as many children were released after recovery.

In October and November, some 345 and 388 children were hospitalised

