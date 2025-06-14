Accommodation crisis grips KMCH

Amid the ongoing intense heat wave gripping the region, Khulna Medical College Hospital is struggling to accommodate the rising daily influx of patients suffering from heat-related illnesses, overwhelming the hospital's capacity.

With no beds available, a significant number of patients, including the elderly and children, are being compelled to lie on the hospital floors, while the lack of functional ceiling fans or proper ventilation in many wards compounds their suffering.

In some areas, not even a single ceiling fan is available, leaving patients gasping for air as temperatures soar above 35 degrees Celsius.

Patients' families and attendants plead for immediate intervention from the authorities concerned to mitigate the suffering by providing at least temporary fans, extra beds, and emergency cooling measures.

Health experts have warned that prolonged exposure to such extreme conditions could worsen the health of many patients and have urged the authorities to take immediate action.

Lima Debnath, a resident of Bajitpur village under Jashore's Monirampur upazila, was admitted to KMCH a few days ago after being diagnosed with typhoid. However, due to a shortage of beds, Lima is being treated on the floor of the pathology department's corridor.

Her aunt, Shikha Debnath, said, "Lima's condition is very critical. She remains unconscious most of the time. There is no vacant bed in the hospital now, so we are forced to keep her on the floor. The heat is unbearable, worsening her condition. There is no fan on this floor, so I have been trying to keep her cool using a hand fan."

"Mosquitoes make the situation worse. We had put up a mosquito net, but it blocks what little air there is. Even a healthy person would fall ill here. We cannot afford to buy a fan,'' she added.

At another corner of the same corridor, Taslima Begum, a patient suffering from a liver ailment who came from Narail's Kalia upazila, was seen enduring a similar situation. Her son, Tofayel Ahmed, was seen using a hand fan to ease her discomfort.

"It's suffocating here amid this heat. I can hardly breathe," Taslima said.

"I purchased a table fan since there is no ceiling fan here, but I couldn't get it connected to any electrical outlet. Many others are facing similar issues. If the hospital authorities could install some ceiling fans, it would be a great relief to the patients," said Tofayel.

Hospital authorities admitted the crisis but said they are facing a shortage of resources.

Dr Sudipta Biswas, medical officer of Medicine Unit-3 at KMCH, said, "Due to a severe bed shortage, many are being treated in corridors, near the lifts, and other open spaces. The heat, coupled with poor ventilation, worsens conditions for patients with respiratory issues, strokes, heart attacks, and other critical illnesses. Children and the elderly are especially vulnerable."

"Despite the challenges, we are trying our best to provide treatment,'' he added.

He also advised patients to avoid eating food from outside during their hospital stay to prevent diarrhoea and other related complications.

Despite being a 500-bed facility, KMCH often has to accommodate three times more patients than its capacity. Around 1,400 to 1,500 admitted patients received treatment at the hospital daily in April and May.

There is also a shortage of doctors. At present, there are only 268 doctors serving at the hospital against 311 approved posts.

Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman, superintendent and deputy director of KMCH, said, "We are providing treatment amid severe limitations. Patients from 10 districts of the Khulna division and neighbouring areas come for treatment here, overwhelming the limited infrastructure."

"Despite a shortage of doctors and an overload of patients, we are doing our best to provide services with sincerity and dedication," he added.