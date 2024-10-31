Imported onions rot at Hili Port amid adverse weather

With onion prices soaring in domestic markets, hundreds of tonnes of imported onions from India are spoiling in warehouses at Dinajpur's Hili Land Port due to adverse weather conditions, fluctuating temperatures, and untimely rain, report importers and traders.

The damaged onions are now being sold at a reduced rate of Tk 30 per kg to mitigate losses.

Since October 19, around 6,500 tonnes of onions have been imported through Hili Land Port in 209 trucks. Typically, 20-25 trucks transport onions from India to Bangladesh daily. However, temperatures in Hakimpur upazila, Dinajpur, have recently remained above the optimal range of 25 to 30 degrees Celsius, necessary for proper onion storage.

Additionally, regular power cuts, high humidity, and rain have exacerbated spoilage.

Traders report that approximately 35-40 percent of their onions have rotted in the past week. Indian rainfall during transportation is also contributing to the problem, as trucks often lack adequate covering, exposing the onions to moisture, they said.

Abdus Salam, a local importer, estimates that around 35 percent of his onion stock has rotted, forcing him to sell partially damaged onions at Tk 20-30 per kg and discard the rest to cut losses.

Even the best-preserved onions are selling for Tk 85-95 per kg, he said.

Frequent power outages add to the problem, as fans used to cool the warehouses can now only run 12 to 15 hours a day instead of 24. "We're only getting power for about 10 to 12 hours daily," Salam explained.

Mazedur Rahman, a wholesale onion trader of Bahadurbazar, said he visited at least three warehouses in the Hili Port area to buy onion on Monday and found rotted onions at most of the depots.

Nazmul Islam, general secretary of the Hili Land Port Importers and Exporters Group, noted that this issue recurs yearly during the rainy season, inflicting substantial financial losses on traders.

He advocated for the establishment of a scientific storage facility to preserve onions more effectively in the port area.Wholesale markets in Dinajpur are selling Indian fresh onions at Tk 120-130 per kg, while slightly damaged ones are priced at Tk 100-110. Local onions remain the most expensive, selling for Tk 140-150 per kg.