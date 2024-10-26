Govt working to control commodity prices: Farida Akhter

Adviser to the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Farida Akhter has said the government is working to control commodity prices, although matching them to production costs remains challenging.

"Commodity prices are deeply intertwined with production costs and the overall market system. Due to this, price control has become a challenge for the interim government," she said today.

Farida was speaking as chief guest at the inauguration of a national technical seminar on "Food Security and Health," held at Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU).

Bangladesh Society for Safe Food (BSSF) organised the seminar.

She identified feed as the primary barrier to reducing poultry prices.

The adviser also highlighted the harmful practice of using pesticides or toxins in fishing, posing significant health risks. She emphasised the need for stricter enforcement to penalise those engaging in this harmful method.

BSSF President Dr Md Khaled Hossain presided over the event.

The keynote was presented by Prof Dr Md Mahmudul Hasan Sikder from BAU's pharmacology department.