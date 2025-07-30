Two more die of dengue; 386 get hospitalised

At least two dengue patients died while 386 others were hospitalised across the country in the 24 hours till this morning, according to the DGHS.

Both deaths were reported in Dhaka.

With the latest figures, the total number of dengue-related deaths this year has risen to 81, while the number of reported cases has reached 20,702.

Of the total infected, 19,332 dengue patients have so far been released from hospitals, including 15,221 from outside Dhaka. Currently, 1,289 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals, 941 of whom are from outside the capital.