Two more die of dengue

At least two more dengue patients died, one of which from Dhaka, in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

The total number of deaths rose to 1,641, of which 948 are from Dhaka, according to the DGHS.

With 566 new dengue cases, the total number of cases this year rose to 3,15,623.

A total of 2,614 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

According to the DGHS, a total of 62,382 patients were hospitalised last year while total number of deaths was 281.