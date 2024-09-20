Three more die from dengue

At least 887 hospitalised

At least three dengue patients died in 24 hours till yesterday morning, while 887 patients were hospitalised, the highest in a single day this year.

All three deaths were recorded from DSCC areas.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with the new deaths and cases, the total number of deaths rose to 122, while the total number of cases rose to 21,966, of which 12,137 are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 2,706 dengue patients are undergoing treatment, of whom 887 are from outside Dhaka.

A total of 19,138 patients have been released till yesterday, 10,889 of whom are from outside Dhaka.