Take effective steps to prevent dengue: HC

The High Court today ordered the government and Dhaka city corporations to take all necessary and effective measures to prevent rapid spreading of dengue and other diseases infected by mosquitos in the capital as well as the whole country.

The authorities concerned have been asked to submit a report before the HC after complying with the directive in 30 days.

In response to a petition, the HC asked the authorities to form a high-powered committee with the national and international experts in 60 days for exploring and suggesting a permanent solution on the matter of prevention, control and eradication of dengue and other diseases infected by mosquitos.

The court also issued a rule asking the officials concerned of the government and DCCs to explain why their inaction in preventing spread of dengue and other diseases infected by mosquitoes should not be declared illegal.

The HC bench of Justice Fahmida Quader and Justice Mubina Asaf came up with the directive and rule following a writ petition filed by Md Bony Ismail and Md Mohsin, two residents of Dhaka, seeking necessary directives, Deputy Attorney General Mahfuz Bin Yousuf told The Daily Star.

Barrister Mahin M Rahman placed arguments on behalf of the writ petitioners before the HC saying that the dengue infection has become very awful across the country.

But the authorities have failed to prevent their rapid spread, which is illegal, he told the court.