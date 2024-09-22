Six die of dengue in a single day

This is the highest single-day fatalities from the viral infection this year so far

Bangladesh recorded six deaths from dengue fever today, marking the highest number of fatalities from the viral infection in a single day so far this year.

The previous record for the most dengue deaths in a single day was five, which occurred twice in a week on September 10 and September 17.

Meanwhile, during the same 24-hour period till this morning, 986 dengue patients were hospitalised -- also the highest in a single day this year.

Previously, the highest number of dengue hospitalised in a single day was 887.

There has been a recent uptick in the number of hospital admissions and deaths from dengue fever, which is alarming.

Among the deaths reported yesterday, two patients died in Dhaka North City Corporation and Dhaka South City Corporation areas, respectively, while one patient died in Barishal and Chattagram divisions, respectively.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with today's fresh deaths and cases, the total number of dengue deaths rose to 131 while the total number of cases rose to 24,034 this year. Of the cases, 13,315 are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 2,822 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals across the country, of them 1,328 are at hospitals outside Dhaka.

This year, a total of 21,081 dengue patients have been released from the hospitals till today, of them 11,948 were release from hospitals outside the capital.