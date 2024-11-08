Disease
Staff Correspondent
Fri Nov 8, 2024 03:40 AM
Last update on: Fri Nov 8, 2024 03:55 AM

Seven more die of dengue

Dengue deaths in Bangladesh
Dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital. Photo: Prabir Das/File

At least seven dengue patients died in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning while 1,209 patients were hospitalised during the same period.

Among the deaths, four occurred in Dhaka South City Corporation, two in Dhaka North City Corporation, and one in Khulna division.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with these new deaths and cases, the total number of fatalities has risen to 337, and the total number of cases to 69,456, of which 40,775 are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 4,326 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals.

