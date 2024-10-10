Rise in dengue cases: Ctg declares seven areas 'Red Zones'

As dengue cases surge across Chattogram, the Civil Surgeon's Office has identified seven areas as "Red Zones," indicating the highest risk of the mosquito-borne disease.

In addition, five areas have been classified as "Yellow Zones," seven as "Blue," and four as "Green," based on the severity of the outbreak.

The classification follows an analysis of dengue patient data from hospitals across the city.

In September, 106 dengue cases were reported in Kotwali, 103 in Bakolia, 76 in Bayezid, 33 in Bandar, 32 in Pahartali, 23 in Khulshi, and 20 in Chawkbazar.

Other areas saw fewer but still significant cases, including 19 in Panchlaish, 18 in Halishahar, 15 in Patenga, and 11 in Chandgaon.

"We designated the Red Zones based on the number of dengue cases we've recorded from those areas," said Civil Surgeon Dr Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.

"We have provided the city corporation with a list of these zones and requested they intensify mosquito control efforts."

In total, 515 people were diagnosed with dengue in September alone, with the majority coming from the identified Red Zones. Tragically, 16 people have died from dengue this year, 11 of them in September.

Health experts warn that the situation could worsen this month. Entomologist Entezar Ferdous said that they have detected certain areas as high-risk after conducting a survey. They have submitted findings to the city corporation for immediate action, including spraying insecticide and eliminating mosquito breeding sites.

As of this morning, Chattogram has recorded 1,867 dengue cases this year, with 21 new patients reported over 24 hours. Authorities remain on high alert as the threat of a larger outbreak looms.