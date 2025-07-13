Disease
One dies of dengue, 420 hospitalised in 24 hours

File photo

One dengue patient died while 420 others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning.

With this, the death toll rose to 56 while the total number of cases rose to 14,880 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the total cases, 13,584 dengue patients have been released while 10,779 were from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 1,240 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

