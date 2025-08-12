One dies of dengue, 382 get hospitalised

One dengue patient died while 382 others were hospitalised in the 24 hours till this morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The death was reported in Khulna division.

With the latest figures, the total number of dengue-related deaths this year has risen to 103 while the number of reported cases has reached 24,999.

Of the total infected, 23,633 dengue patients have so far been released from hospitals, including 18,462 from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 1,263 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals, 868 of whom are from outside the capital.