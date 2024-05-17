Not much being done to stop dengue outbreak

City corporations yet to properly start surveillance despite record deaths last year

Despite a record-breaking outbreak last year, with more than 1,705 deaths, the authorities concerned are yet to establish a comprehensive surveillance system to track and control the Aedes mosquitoes, the carrier of the deadly dengue virus.

Experts and public health officials, who have been calling for an effective surveillance system in place, are worried about a potential resurgence of the dengue during the upcoming monsoon season, a time generally sees a spike in dengue cases.

They said it is not possible to control Aedes mosquitoes without a round-the year-surveillance system to find hotspots of the mosquitoes and knowing the trend and serotypes of the virus.

Most of the dengue deaths -- 980 -- last year were recorded in Dhaka, yet the action taken by the two city corporations, responsible for controlling Aedes mosquitoes, has hardly been seen.

Only this month, Dhaka North City Corporation started surveillance on a small scale by setting up three types of traps at 20 points in DNCC areas. There was no such move from the Dhaka South City Corporation as of now.

"Aedes mosquitoes should be controlled through scientific and systematic ways, but that is still absent," entomologist GM Saifur Rahman told The Daily Star.

He said both the city corporations are still depending on the results of three surveys carried out by the health directorate to take their measures.

Saifur, also an assistant professor at National University, said there is a lack of record of Aedes mosquitos' clusters (hotspots).

"Keeping records of dengue clusters through surveillance is very important, but there is no surveillance system across the country," he said, adding that there is no lab to conduct surveillance and know the trend of dengue virus.

At least 32 dengue patients died and 2,545 were hospitalised across the country till May 15, according to the data of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The numbers were 13 and 2,022 till May last year.

The country recorded 3,21,179 cases last year, 1,10,008 of these were in Dhaka.

Prof Kabirul Bashar, an entomologist at Jahangirnagar University, said arecent survey conducted by Jahangirnagar University found the high density of Aedes mosquitoes recently in Dhaka, Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Barishal, Barguna, Chandpur, and Gazipur.

"If the authorities concerned can take effective measures right now, it is still possible to control the Aedes mosquitoes. Otherwise, there is a possibility of crossing the number of last year's dengue cases," he said.

Brig Gen Imru-al-Quais, chief health officer of Dhaka North City Corporation, said they recently set up 20 mosquito-catching traps at five zones of the DSCC as part of Aedes mosquito surveillance.

He said they have a plan to set up 200 traps in this process.

"We will know some information through this surveillance like density of the Aedes mosquito, its types, and the effectiveness of our measure."

Surveillance is very important before starting any work,Quais said, adding that they are taking measures based on the surveillance.

A US expert team will come shortly and observe the surveillance of DNCC and will give their advice on it and there will be an exchange of views on it, he said.

Fazle Shamsul Kabir, chief health officer of DSCC,said they do not have any entomologist, but they are taking measures through their officials and employees to keep their vigilance in the DSCC areas.

He said they are taking steps based on their previous data and continuous observation of the mosquito control workers and supervisors.

Kabir said they have plans to appoint an entomologist and set up a lab, but it would take time.

WHAT CAN BE DONE?

Prof Bashar suggested having a proper solid waste management system in place, destroying possible breeding containers, applying an insect growth regulator (IGR) or Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti) where it is applicable and conducting extensive drives in and around the houses of dengue patients to kill adult mosquitoes.

He recommended introducing online registration of patients for having accurate data of dengue cases as it is very important to take effective measures.

Saifur stressed the need for conducting surveillance immediately so that the hotspots of Aedes mosquitoes and larvae can be identified. "Then effective measures will have to be applied to destroy adult mosquitoes and larvae."

Bti or the same kind of insecticide is also needed to apply at the identified spots as it is easy to control Aedes mosquitoes through this using insecticide, which is environment-friendly, he added.