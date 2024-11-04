Four more die of dengue

A nurse attends to Rozina, a dengue patient from the capital’s Khilgaon, at Mugda Medical College Hospital yesterday. The homemaker, who is expecting her second child in December, was admitted to the hospital four days ago. Photo: Prabir Das

` At least four dengue patients died in the last 24 hours, while 1,306 patients were hospitalised as of yesterday morning.

Three of the deaths were reported in Dhaka city, and one in Chattogram division.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the new deaths bring the toll to 314, while the total number of cases has risen to 64,471, with 37,567 of these from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 4,112 dengue patients are undergoing treatment, including 2,196 outside Dhaka.