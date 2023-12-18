Four more die of dengue

Four dengue patients died in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

The total number of deaths rose to 1,682, of which 970 are from Dhaka, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Earlier on Saturday, Bangladesh saw no deaths from dengue, a first since June 29.

With 254 new dengue cases, the total number of cases this year rose to 3,19,236, of which 1,09,511 were from Dhaka.

A total of 1,563 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country, 474 of which are in Dhaka.

Among the total cases, 3,15,991 dengue patients have already been released.

According to the DGHS, a total of 62,382 patients were hospitalised last year while the total number of deaths was 281.