One dengue patient died while 148 others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning.

With the new death and cases, total number of deaths rose to 51 while total number of cases rose to 5,398 this year.

Some 505 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals, and of them, 207 are from outside Dhaka.

At least 321,179 patients were hospitalised last year while deaths were 1,705.