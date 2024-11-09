Dengue death toll reaches 350

8 die, 1,134 get hospitalised in a day

Eight more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till this morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 350 this year.

In the recent fatalities, five were reported in Dhaka city, two in Barishal division, and one in Chattogram division.

During the period, 1,134 more patients were hospitalised with dengue taking the number of cases to 69,922, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Some 4,433 patients are receiving treatment in different hospitals across the country.

Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.