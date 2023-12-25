Dengue claims four more lives

At least four more dengue patients died in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

The total number of deaths rose to 1,697, of which 977 are from Dhaka, according to the DGHS.

With 188 new dengue cases, the total number of cases this year rose to 3,20,460.

A total of 1,101 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country. Among the total cases, 3,17,662 dengue patients have already been released.

According to the DGHS, a total of 62,382 patients were hospitalised last year while the total number of deaths was 281.

City corporations and other local government bodies are yet to take any measures to prevent another deadly outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease during monsoon next year, experts fear.

Judging by what happened this year, they say the situation may worsen in 2024 unless there is a proper plan and effective surveillance from the beginning.

Entomologist GM Saifur Rahman said the authorities do not seem to be procuring the equipment needed for effective surveillance. "They are rather likely to follow the same old methods that are ineffective," he added.