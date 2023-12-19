Dengue claims four more lives

At least four dengue patients died, one from outside Dhaka, in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

With this, the total number of deaths rose to 1,686, of which 971 are from Dhaka, according to the DGHS.

With 239 new dengue cases, the total number of cases this year rose to 3,19,475, of which 1,09,576 were from Dhaka.

A total of 1,556 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

Among the total cases, 3,16,333 dengue patients have already been released.

According to the DGHS, a total of 62,382 patients were hospitalised last year, while the total number of deaths was 281.