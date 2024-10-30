Disease
Wed Oct 30, 2024 10:34 PM
Last update on: Wed Oct 30, 2024 10:38 PM

Disease

Dengue claims 4 more lives

At least four dengue patients died in the last 24 hours till 8:00am today while 1,154 patients were hospitalised in the same period.

Two deaths were reported in Chattagram division, and two in Dhaka division.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the total number of deaths rose to 290 this year while the total number of cases rose to 60,574 of which 35,257 are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 3,966 dengue patients are undergoing treatment, of which 2,014 are from outside Dhaka.

A total of 56,318 patients have been released till yesterday, 33,150 of whom are from outside Dhaka.

