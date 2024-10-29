Disease
Dengue claims 3 more lives

File Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

Three more deaths due to dengue were reported in the 24 hours leading up to yesterday morning, raising the total fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 280 this year.

Two deaths were reported in the Dhaka South City Corporation and one in Dhaka North City Corporation.

During this period, 1,197 patients were hospitalised, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Currently, 3,970 patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country. Since January 1, 2024, a total of 58,108 dengue cases have been reported.

Last year was particularly severe, with 1,705 deaths recorded, making it the deadliest year on record. The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 318,749 recoveries in 2023.

