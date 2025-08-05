Dengue cases cross 22,000

2 new deaths in 24 hours

With 395 new dengue cases reported in the 24 hours till yesterday morning, the total number of infections this year has crossed the 22,000 mark, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

At least two more dengue patients died during this period -- one each in Barishal and Chattogram divisions -- raising the death toll to 86.

With the new infections, the total number of dengue cases rose to 22,065.

Among them, 20,744 patients have been released after treatment, including 16,301 from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 1,235 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals across the country, of whom 886 are from outside the capital.

Health experts attribute the rising fatalities to severe complications, such as multi-organ failure, dengue shock syndrome, delayed hospitalisation, and underlying health conditions.

They have warned that the current weather is highly conducive to the spread of Aedes mosquitoes, the primary vector of the disease, and have urged immediate action from the authorities.

Many patients fail to recognise warning signs like severe abdominal pain, breathing difficulty, bleeding, extreme weakness, or a sharp drop in urination and platelet count. By the time they reach the hospital, their condition has often deteriorated significantly.

Experts have recommended immediate hospitalisation for any patient displaying these warning signs. Additionally, they advised patients with comorbidities, the elderly, and pregnant women to be admitted at the onset of dengue fever to minimise the risk of death.