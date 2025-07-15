Dengue cases cross 15,000 mark

2 more die, 330 hospitalised

At least two dengue patients died while 330 patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

Among the deaths, one is from Chattogram division while the other is from Dhaka North City Corporation, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With the latest data, the total number of deaths rose to 58 while the number of cases reached 15,210.

Among the total cases, a total of 13,969 dengue patients were released, of whom 11,074 were from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 1,183 patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country, 816 of whom are from outside Dhaka.