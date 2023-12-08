Dengue: 7 more die, 251 hospitalised in a day

FILE PHOTO: Mugda Medical College Hospital has been at capacity with patients being treated on the floor due to the deluge of dengue patients. Photo: File/Anisur Rahman

At least seven more people died from dengue in 24 hours preceding 8:00am today as the country grapples with a record outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease.

Of the seven deaths, four were reported in the capital.

At least 251 dengue patients were hospitalised in the 24-hour period, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Dengue has so far claimed at least 1,650 lives this year and nearly 316,411 were infected, making this the deadliest year since the first recorded epidemic in 2000.

According to DGHS data, 2,384 dengue patients were undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

A total of 312,377 patients have so far been released from hospitals across the country this year.