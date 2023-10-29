Dengue: 6 die, 1,818 hospitalised in a day

1,333 deaths, 2,67,680 cases this year

At least six more people died from dengue in 24 hours preceding 8:00am today as the country grapples with a record outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease.

At least 1,818 dengue patients were hospitalised in the 24-hour period, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Dengue has so far claimed at least 1,333 lives this year and nearly 2,67,680 were infected, making this the deadliest year since the first recorded epidemic in 2000.

A total of 2,59,544 patients have so far been released from hospitals across the country this year.