Dengue: 5 die, 981 hospitalised

At least five people died of dengue fever in the 24 hours till 8:00am today while 981 patients were also hospitalised.

Of the deaths, four were recorded in Dhaka South City Corporation and one in Barishal division.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with the new deaths and cases, the total number of deaths this year rose to 193 while total number of cases stand at 38,789, of which 22,099 are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 3,384 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals across the country.

A total of 35,212 dengue patients have been released from the hospitals till today.