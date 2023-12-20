Dengue: 4 more die, 207 hospitalised in a day

At least four more people died from dengue in 24 hours preceding 8:00am today.

Of the four deaths, three were reported outside the capital.

At least 207 dengue patients were hospitalised in the 24-hour period, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Dengue has so far claimed at least 1,692 lives this year and nearly 319,878 were infected, making this the deadliest year since the first recorded epidemic in 2000.

According to DGHS data, 1,297 dengue patients were undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

A total of 62,382 patients have so far been released from hospitals across the country this year.