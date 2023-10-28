Dengue: 10 more die, 1,800 get hospitalised

Ten more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till this morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,327 this year.

During the period, 1,800 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, reports UNB citing DGHS.

Of the new patients, 407 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital.

A total of 7,091 dengue patients, including 1,975 the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, reports UNB.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 265,862 dengue cases and 257,444 recoveries this year.

HM Nazmul Ahsan, associate professor at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, said of the four types of dengue strains, Den-2 serotype is mostly active this year and has a high severity. This is a reason for so many deaths this year, he said.

Around 87 percent of the patients were infected with serotype 2, according to a recent study of Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute on dengue serotypes, Nazmul said.

"Serotype sequence is another factor. If a patient, who was infected with one serotype earlier, gets infected again with a new serotype, then its severity will be more, especially if the second infection is from serotype-2," he said.

"Another reason is high rate of infection among high-risk group patients -- elderly, infant, obese, pregnant women and patients with comorbidity like diabetics, high pressure, heart, kidney, lung and liver problems," said Nazmul.

Also, many patients are coming to the hospital late, which is another factor for the high number of deaths this year, he said.

Many patients are coming from outside of Dhaka, he said.

"It takes several hours for a patient to reach the capital, during which they don't get enough fluids. Thus, many patients die even before they are admitted to hospitals," Nazmul said.