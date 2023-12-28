Delhi reports first case of Covid-19 sub-variant JN1

India's capital city Delhi has reported its first case of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1, health ministry officials said today.

Delhi has more than 35 active cases with nine fresh infections being reported today, an official said, adding a 28-year-old man, who had comorbidities, died, though Covid was not the primary reason.

"The man was not from Delhi and was referred to a private hospital recently. He had multiple comorbidities and the Covid finding was incidental. The sample of the man has been sent for genome sequencing and a report is awaited," he added.

The official said several samples were sent for genome sequencing, and one of them tested positive for the JN.1 variant.

India recorded 529 fresh Covid-19 cases in a single day while the country's active infection count stood at 4,093, the health ministry said today.

The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5 but infections have again gone up after the emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.