UNB, Dhaka
Tue Jul 8, 2025 08:43 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 8, 2025 08:49 PM

Covid-19: One death, 8 new cases reported in 24hrs

new covid 19 cases in Bangladesh

Bangladesh recorded one more death and eight new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till 8:00am today, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Since January this year, the virus has claimed 25 lives and infected 651 people in the country.

During the latest reporting period, 234 samples were tested in 24 hours, with a daily positivity rate of 3.42 percent.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country's total death toll has reached 29,524 with 20,52,196 confirmed cases.

