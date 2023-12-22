Bangladesh sees zero dengue deaths

In the last 24 hours until yesterday morning, Bangladesh reported no deaths from dengue, following five days of continuous fatalities.

On December 16, the country witnessed zero deaths, a first since June 29 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of deaths this year is 1,692, of which 875 were from Dhaka.

With 177 new dengue cases, the total number of cases this year rose to 3,20,055.

A total of 1,246 patients are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country. Among the total cases, 3,17,117 dengue patients were released.

According to the data of the DGHS, a total of 62,382 patients were hospitalised last year while the total number of deaths was 281.