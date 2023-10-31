Bangladesh becomes first country to eliminate 'black fever'

Bangladesh has become the first country globally to be validated for the elimination of visceral leishmaniasis or kala azar (black fever), a life-threatening neglected tropical disease.

The country achieved the elimination target of less than one case per 10,000 population at the sub-district (upazila) level in 2017 and has sustained it to date despite disruptions caused by the pandemic.

The World Health Organization today announced elimination of visceral leishmaniasis as a public health problem by Bangladesh, interruption of leprosy transmission by Maldives and elimination of rubella by DPR Korea.

Regional Director Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh felicitated Bangladesh, Maldives and DPR Korea for these public health achievements, at the ongoing seventy-sixth Regional Committee Session.

She also felicitated Bangladesh for elimination of lymphatic filariasis as a public health problem, and Bhutan and Timor-Leste for eliminating rubella, these successes were achieved earlier this year.

"Neglected tropical diseases like lymphatic filariasis, visceral leishmaniasis and leprosy, along with the threat to children and young people posed by rubella, require continued national leadership, commitment and collaborative action by countries and health partners worldwide," said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"I salute the great progress made, in line with WHO guidance, by Bangladesh and Maldives on protecting their populations from such NTDs, and from Bhutan, DPR Korea and Timor-Leste for their work to eliminate rubella as a public health threat. These achievements will positively impact the lives of the most vulnerable populations now and in the future."