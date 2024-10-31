7 die of dengue

At least seven dengue patients died in the last 24 hours while 1,243 patients were hospitalised till this morning.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with the new deaths and cases, the death toll rose to 297, while the total number of cases rose to 61,817, of which 36,003 are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 4,044 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

A total of 57,476 patients have been released till today.