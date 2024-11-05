6 die of dengue

Disease
6 patients died of dengue fever
Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

At least six dengue patients died and 1,370 patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with the new deaths and cases, the death toll rose to 326 while total number of cases rose to 67,138, of which 39,279 are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 1,897 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in the capital and 2,305 are from outside Dhaka.

A total of 62,610 patients have been released till today.

