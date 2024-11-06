4 more die of dengue

At least four dengue patients died and 1,109 patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning.

Of the deaths, two were in Dhaka city and one each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions.

According to Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with the new deaths and cases, the death toll rose to 330 while the total number of cases rose to 68, 247, of which 39,988 are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 1,934 patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the capital, while 2,298 across the country.

A total of 63,685 patients have been released till yesterday.